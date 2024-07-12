Stuff the Bus 2024: Help us send students in need with supplies to succeed!

ATLANTA, Ga. — Believe it or not, it’s time to Stuff the Bus to help children in need get a great start to the new school year.

This year marks the 21st anniversary of WSB-TV’s Stuff the Bus. Last year, your donations helped stuffed nearly 1,600 backpacks. This year’s event will take place on July 27 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Some of your favorite Channel 2 Action News personalities will be at eight locations across metro Atlanta to help collect new backpacks and school supplies for kids living in foster and group homes. You can also donate online to your favorite school system here.

WHERE TO DONATE

Channel 2, WSB-TV: 1601 West Peachtree Street NE, Midtown

1601 West Peachtree Street NE, Midtown American Signature Furniture : 840 Barrett Pkwy, Kennesaw 30144

: 840 Barrett Pkwy, Kennesaw 30144 American Signature Furniture: 3900 Venture Drive, Duluth 30094

3900 Venture Drive, Duluth 30094 Delta Community Credit Union: 3250 Riverwood Parkway, Vinings 30339

3250 Riverwood Parkway, Vinings 30339 Kroger: 1310 Powers Ferry Rd., Marietta 30067

1310 Powers Ferry Rd., Marietta 30067 Kroger: 6555 Sugarloaf Pkwy, Duluth 30097

6555 Sugarloaf Pkwy, Duluth 30097 Kroger: 3425 Cascade Rd SW 30311

3425 Cascade Rd SW 30311 Kroger: 2875 North Decatur Rd, Decatur 30033

LIST OF SUPPLIES:

New Youth and adult youth backpacks (clear is preferred)

adult youth backpacks (clear is preferred) Pencils, pens, markers, crayons and mechanical pencils

Planners

Erasers and rulers

Small calculators

Spiral notebooks

Glue sticks

Highlighters

Pencil sharpeners and pencil boxes

Two-pocket folders and three-ring binders

Index cards

Safety scissors

You donated more than 5,000 backpacks and school supplies for Stuff The Bus (WSB-TV)





