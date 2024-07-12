Stuff the Bus 2024: Help us send students in need with supplies to succeed!

ATLANTA, Ga. — Believe it or not, it’s time to Stuff the Bus to help children in need get a great start to the new school year.
This year marks the 21st anniversary of WSB-TV’s Stuff the Bus. Last year, your donations helped stuffed nearly 1,600 backpacks. This year’s event will take place on July 27 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Some of your favorite Channel 2 Action News personalities will be at eight locations across metro Atlanta to help collect new backpacks and school supplies for kids living in foster and group homes. You can also donate online to your favorite school system here.
WHERE TO DONATE
- Channel 2, WSB-TV: 1601 West Peachtree Street NE, Midtown
- American Signature Furniture: 840 Barrett Pkwy, Kennesaw 30144
- American Signature Furniture: 3900 Venture Drive, Duluth 30094
- Delta Community Credit Union: 3250 Riverwood Parkway, Vinings 30339
- Kroger: 1310 Powers Ferry Rd., Marietta 30067
- Kroger: 6555 Sugarloaf Pkwy, Duluth 30097
- Kroger: 3425 Cascade Rd SW 30311
- Kroger: 2875 North Decatur Rd, Decatur 30033
LIST OF SUPPLIES:
- New Youth and adult youth backpacks (clear is preferred)
- Pencils, pens, markers, crayons and mechanical pencils
- Planners
- Erasers and rulers
- Small calculators
- Spiral notebooks
- Glue sticks
- Highlighters
- Pencil sharpeners and pencil boxes
- Two-pocket folders and three-ring binders
- Index cards
- Safety scissors
