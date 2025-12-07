Study shows how much time metro Atlanta drivers are really spending in traffic

ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta drivers spend 87 hours per year stuck in traffic due to congestion, according to a recent study.

The Texas A&M Transportation Institute conducted the study, which highlights how traffic congestion has worsened after the pandemic, with hybrid and remote work schedules altering travel patterns.

Traffic is present throughout the day, with congestion not limited to traditional rush hours.

Nationally, congested hours have increased by 20% in the last five years, and Atlanta ranks tied for ninth among major metro areas for time spent in traffic.

The study also found that congestion is not just limited to the morning and afternoon rush hours but is spread throughout the day, with a mini-rush hour occurring at midday.

Traffic patterns have shifted post-COVID, with congestion now more spread out throughout the week, including weekends.

With traffic congestion continuing to rise, Atlanta drivers could face extended hours on the road, impacting their daily commutes and other travel plans.

