Study says which part of metro Atlanta is among worst U.S. cities for mosquitoes

ATLANTA — A recent study from pest control company Terminix studied conditions across the United States to see which cities were the worst when it comes to mosquitoes.

Terminix said the combination of warm weather, a humid climate and plenty of green space was equivalent to a mosquito paradise.

Being in the hot, humid South and with plenty of public parks, Atlanta was among the top 10 and top five cities in the U.S. for mosquitoes and mosquito control services.

According to Terminix, Atlanta was ranked fourth for worst cities in the U.S. for mosquitoes.

“Atlanta ranked #4 in the top U.S. cities for mosquito activity - the same as last year,” Terminix said in a statement.

Atlanta was also the only Georgia city in the worst 50 measured by Terminix.

State-by-state, Georgia was also ranked fourth overall for most mosquitoes in the country, falling below California, Texas and Florida and just above the state of New Jersey.

Here’s the list of the top 10 cities that are the worst for having mosquitoes in the United States:

Los Angeles, Calif. New York, N.Y. Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas Atlanta, Ga. Philadelphia, Penn. District of Columbia Houston, Texas Tampa-St Pete, Fla. Orlando-Daytona, Fla. San Francisco, Calif.

