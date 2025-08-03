Students awarded Jovita Moore scholarship at Atlanta award ceremony

ATLANTA — A group that supports students presented another scholarship on Saturday in honor of our late colleague here at Channel 2 Action News, Jovita Moore.

The Jaguar Foundation held its annual achievement awards at the Georgia Aquarium.

They awarded the Jovita Moore HBCU Undergraduate Scholarship, as well as a new scholarship in honor of Atlanta business owners Juanita and Greg Baranco.

Channel 2’s Tom Jones served as emcee of the event, which also highlighted the Southern University Law Center.

