Students awarded Jovita Moore scholarship at Atlanta award ceremony

ATLANTA — A group that supports students presented another scholarship on Saturday in honor of our late colleague here at Channel 2 Action News, Jovita Moore.
The Jaguar Foundation held its annual achievement awards at the Georgia Aquarium.
They awarded the Jovita Moore HBCU Undergraduate Scholarship, as well as a new scholarship in honor of Atlanta business owners Juanita and Greg Baranco.
Channel 2’s Tom Jones served as emcee of the event, which also highlighted the Southern University Law Center.
