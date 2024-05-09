Strong storms down large trees, snap power poles near Atlanta’s Grant Park

ATLANTA — Strong and severe storms pushed through north Georgia early Thursday, bringing damaging wind gusts.

Channel 2 Action News photographers spotted large trees and power poles down around metro Atlanta.

A large tree was blown down near Atlanta’s Grant Park and blocked Cherokee Avenue.

In the same area, power poles were snapped off at their base, creating potentially dangerous situations.

Workers with Georgia Power responded to safely remove the downed power lines and repair the broken poles.

As of 11:30 a.m., Georgia Power said there were 298 power outages affecting 10,331 of their customers across Georgia.

Georgia EMC said there were 16,884 power outages across the state, with the majority of those in northern Georgia.

As of 11:30 a.m. there are 11,911 outages in northern Georgia, 1,941 in northeast Georgia, 1,291 in metro Atlanta, 37 in west Georgia, 713 in east Georgia, 150 in southwest Georgia, 810 in south Georgia, and 18 in southeast Georgia.

A tornado watch has been issued for all of north Georgia until 1 p.m.

Power pole snapped on Cherokee Avenue near Grant Park

