Store owners fed up with group of teens they say is terrorizing businesses

ATLANTA - Several business owners along Peachtree Street in midtown say they are fed up with a group of teens they say are terrorizing their stores.
Channel 2’s Michael Seiden obtained cellphone video from one of the businesses that shows the teens in action, accused of stealing food, vandalizing their businesses and threatening employees.
“It doesn’t matter what we say. If we say anything they start yelling, cursing. They start knocking stuff off the counter,” one store employee told Seiden.
Later Friday evening, Seiden caught up with the accused teens, who showed up while he was looking into this story.
Their response to the allegations against them and what police say they are doing to put a stop to this
