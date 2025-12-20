Stop the presses: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is going all digital this month

ATLANTA — The presses are going to stop rolling at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution as it stops its print publication on Dec. 31, marking the end of 157 of print journalism for the newspaper.

What was once two newspapers, the Atlanta Journal and the Atlanta Constitution, will transition to a fully digital format in the new year.

Channel 2’s Lori Wilson sat down with longtime reporters Ernie Suggs and Kelly Yamanouchi.

“We are the standard bearer for news in Atlanta,” Suggs said. “If you look at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution versus other southern newspapers, we were always kind of right in the middle.”

Suggs remarked on the newspaper’s deep history, dating all the way back to the 1800s.

“We covered the end of the Civil War up until to what’s going on now with Marjorie Taylor Greene and Fani Willis,” he said.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution announced the change in August and has spent the last month preparing readers for the days when they’ll have to turn to their phones or laptops to get the news.

“I’m kind of privileged to be the old man in the room now because I have one foot in that fully print world and now it’s going to be in this fully digital world,” he said.

The speed of news is ultimately what they say is bringing the presses to a stop.

“There’s so much excitement when you’ve been working on a big story and it posts, and you can see within minutes that people are interested in it and people are sharing it,” Yamanouchi said.

But this doesn’t mean you’ll never see a freshly printed copy of the beloved paper again.

“If there’s a huge story or if there’s something we want to do quarterly, every six months or so, we may put out a print edition,” Suggs said.

“The city is so dynamic and there’s so much going on, it’s such a diverse community. That’s really what makes it very exciting,” Yamanouchi said.

