Staying active may protect the brain from Alzheimer’s, new research shows

Brand new research shows staying active may protect your brain from Alzheimer’s. This comes one day after we told you about breakthroughs happening in Georgia at Emory University.

To protect your brain, move your body. New studies show moderate physical activity and walking may help keep your mind sharp.

“This is not rocket science. You know this, I know this. Everybody knows this. But eating right, taking care of your health concerns, exercising regularly,” said Emory University Professor of Neurology, Dr. James Lah.

He says that’s because other health conditions are now linked to dementia. So, if you have high blood pressure, diabetes or cardiovascular disease: get treatment and stay socially and mentally engaged.

“The Lancet Commission report actually suggests that if we take care of all of these preventable causes, lifestyle things. We can prevent 45% of all age-related dementia, without any other treatment,” Lah told Channel 2’s Linda Stouffer.

Susan Watson and Michelle Rooks work to keep their minds healthy.

Watson’s mother has Alzheimer’s disease.

“Every day, every hour, you’re losing a part of that person,” Watson explained.

Rooks’s mother died from Alzheimer’s disease.

“Especially after watching what my mother went through and I’ll tear up, but I don’t want my kids to see me like that,” Rooks said.

These ‘Daughters against Alzheimer’s’ also fight back with fundraising.

They founded a nonprofit with a high-energy lip sync competition that supports the research at Emory’s Brain Institute.

They have raised over $8 million.

Researchers say more study is needed to pinpoint the level of activity that’s needed to protect your brain, but if you’re not regularly getting exercise, at least get up for a few walk breaks a day.

