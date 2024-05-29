State senator wants judge to dismiss charges against him in Georgia election interference case

ATLANTA — The lone Georgia elected official indicted as part of the massive Georgia election interference case wants a judge to dismiss the charges against him.

State Sen. Shawn Still currently represents North Fulton and Forsyth counties, but four years ago, he was the finance chair for the Georgia Republican Party and was one of the false electors.

A grand jury indicted him and other false electors, including former Georgia GOP Chair David Shafer on charges of forgery, impersonating a public officer, and transmitting false documents.

Still and his attorneys want some or all of those charges dismissed.

