Gov. Kemp decides not to suspend state Senator named in election interference indictment

ATLANTA — Republican State Senator Shawn Still will remain in office after a review commission appointed by Governor Brian Kemp did not recommend suspension.

“The Still review commission did not recommend suspension, ending the inquiry,” Garrison Douglas, a spokesperson for the governor said on Friday afternoon.

Gov. Kemp named the commission in an executive order on Sept. 1.

Still was named along with former President Donald Trump and 17 others in a sweeping indictment handed up by a Fulton County Grand Jury alleging criminal interference in the 2020 election in Georgia.

Attorney General Chris Carr, state Sen. Steve Gooch and state Rep. Chuck Efstration made up the commission to investigate Still and will send a written report back to the governor within 14 days about what they found.

Georgia law requires the governor to do this in the event of a felony indictment.

“He has the full support of me, the full support of the caucus,” said Lt. Gov. Burt Jones when asked about Still on Aug. 17.

Still has been charged with violation of the Georgia RICO Act, impersonating a public officer, forgery in the first degree (two counts), false statements and writings (two counts) and criminal attempt to commit filing false documents.

Before being voted in as a state senator, Still served as one of the 16 alternate Republican Electoral College electors who signed documents falsely claiming Trump won. He also sued to decertify all of Georgia’s presidential election results based on allegations there were problems with voting equipment in South Georgia’s Coffee County.

The suit was voluntarily dismissed three weeks after it was filed.

