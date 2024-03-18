Trump, other defendants file new motion to remove Willis from case, appeal order

ATLANTA — Attorneys for former President Donald Trump and others have filed a new motion asking for an immediate review of the judge’s order last week effectively allowing Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to stay on the Georgia election interference case.

“In its Order, the Court found that District Attorney Willis’ actions had created an appearance of impropriety and an ‘odor of mendacity’ that lingers in this case, as well as the continuing possibility that ‘an outsider could reasonably think that District Attorney Willis is not exercising her independent professional judgment totally free of any compromising influences,’” the documents said. “Defendants believe that the relevant case law requires dismissal of the case, or at the very least, the disqualification of the District Attorney and her entire office under the facts that exist here, and the resignation of Mr. Wade is insufficient to cure the appearance of impropriety the Court has determined exists.”

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump and other defendants alleged Willis paid special prosecutor Nathan Wade large sums for his work and then improperly benefited when he paid for vacations for the two of them.

Willis and Wade’s relationship first came to light in a motion filed by an attorney for Trump co-defendant Michael Roman that sought to have the indictment dismissed and to bar Willis and Wade and their offices from continuing to prosecute the case.

In Friday’s ruling, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee said that either Willis needs to step away from the case, or Wade does.

Wade resigned from the case that afternoon.

Now, attorneys for Trump and several other defendants in the case say Willis still needs to be removed from the case and are appealing McAfee’s order.

“Whether District Attorney Willis and her Office are permitted to continue representing the State of Georgia in prosecuting the Defendants in this action is of the utmost importance to this case, and ensuring the appellate courts have the opportunity to weigh in on these matters pre-trial is paramount,” the document said.

