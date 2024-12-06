State rolling out new feature allowing users to lock their EBT cards between purchases

ATLANTA — Recipients of state-issued food assistance can now better protect their funds.

The state announced Thursday that it is rolling out a new card lock feature to stop criminals from hacking accounts.

Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln reached out to the state about this on Wednesday, and the state responded Thursday saying the new security feature will now allow cardholders to easily lock and unlock their EBT cards.

Users can use the existing website or download the new ConnectEBT app to lock and unlock their card, and it can be done in between purchases.

A former hacker told Lincoln last month that locking your card and changing your PIN will keep you protected. He said hackers are selling EBT funds on the dark web.

“They’re selling them online,” the hacker told her. “Be vigilant with your PIN, change it often.”

Georgia is one of 14 states to offer the ConnectEBT app and one of a handful to offer the lock feature.

