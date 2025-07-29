State report: MARTA escalator had missing parts during mishap that hurt Beyoncé fans

ATLANTA — A new state report shows that a MARTA escalator was missing several parts before multiple people were injured while leaving a Beyoncé concert.

A report by the Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner says that three drive belts were found missing from the escalator’s top drive motor and another was missing from the bottom drive motor.

However, the OCI report says it was unclear if the belts were missing at the time of the incident or if they came off due to the incident.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

During the July 14 incident, 13 people were injured, with seven taken to local hospitals Grady Memorial Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

Six others were treated on the scene for injuries, according to the OCI report.

RELATED STORIES:

The report from the OCI inspection of the escalator says that after two escalator steps were removed, all three belts from the top drive motor were found to be missing.

As it examined the bottom drive motor, OCI said a fourth belt was also found off the pulley, and two others had “walked to the top side of the pulleys.”

The report says the high passenger volume that night and the motor drive belts missing “would have caused an over-normal operating speed condition, leading to the injuries” experienced by 13 people.

According to the investigation, the MARTA escalator malfunctioned as “several patrons rush[ed] toward” it while trying to avoid an insect, according to MARTA police.

The sudden increase of people on the escalator made the equipment “jerk, speed up, and eventually stop, causing multiple injuries” to those who were on the escalator at the time, the report says.

The escalator remains shut down for repairs, which were approved to move forward.

Another inspection of the escalator will happen before it is returned to service.

MARTA declined to comment on the report due to the incident being subject to legal claims.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group