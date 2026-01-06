State anticipates a lot of special elections this year ahead of November

ATLANTA — The Secretary of State’s Office is going to have a busy election year, not only because of the regular election in November, but there are already a number of special elections that have to happen before that.

The state announced on Tuesday that the special election to replace Marjorie Taylor Greene will take place on March 10.

During an exclusive interview with Channel 2 Action News on Monday, Greene said she is urging her 14th District voters to stay engaged.

“I urge Americans, and especially Georgia’s 14th District, who I know and love, they’re very dialed in on what goes on in Washington, and I urge them to get more dialed in,” Greene said.

The state elections director, Blake Evans, told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot on Tuesday that there will likely be more special elections in the weeks to come.

“Our elections officials are always on the ready for a special election,” Evans said.

He said, yes, Georgia is seeing a lot of special elections lately, including two for two Democratic state lawmakers, Sharon Henderson and Karen Bennett, who recently resigned their seats after federal grand juries indicted them for pandemic unemployment benefit fraud.

“It feels like a lot, especially in the last few months, and then since November, and then we are anticipating more special elections coming up,” Evans said.

Some other state lawmakers may resign to run for higher office, which means more special elections to fill their seats, too.

As far as Greene’s former house seat, she encourages voters to learn about the candidates.

“It really needs to be about the candidate’s, what their platform is, what’s their experience in life, and job experience is, and what they plan to do for Georgia’s 14th District when they go to Washington,” Greene said.

But as far as candidates, Greene said she will not endorse anyone in that race.

We’re still waiting to hear about a special election date for the House members who resigned on Monday.

