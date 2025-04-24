Spring enrollment at Georgia Tech up 11.4%, university says

ATLANTA — Student enrollment for spring 2025 is up across the University System of Georgia, but for one institution, growth was higher than all of its peers.

At the Georgia Institute of Technology, school officials said enrollment growth was higher there than any other USG institution.

For the spring semester, Georgia Tech said enrollment was at 53,067 students, 11.4% higher than spring 2024.

For full-time enrollees, numbers were up to 42,872, a 24.6% increase from 2024, according to the university.

Of the enrollees, 45% are full-time students at Georgia Tech.

For the spring, "Compared to spring 2024, enrollment increased at 25 institutions and decreased at one. The largest growth in terms of percent of students was at Georgia Institute of Technology," USG said.

Officials at Georgia Tech said 33,802 graduate students were enrolled for the spring semester, “making up the majority of the student body.”

