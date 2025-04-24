‘In PROP We Trust:’ Kennesaw police warn residents of fake $100 bills circulating

KENNESAW, Ga. — The Kennesaw Police Department is warning residents that there are some fake bills running through the area.

In a Wednesday announcement, KPD told city residents that they’d gotten a report of counterfeit $100 bills being used.

"These fakes are often prop money, designed for movies or training, and can look very convincing," the department said.

To make sure you know your money is real, the department provided recommendations on how to spot a fake:

Look for phrases like “For Motion Picture Use Only” or foreign characters.

The back may read “IN PROP WE TRUST” instead of the real motto.

No security thread, color-shifting ink, or watermark = it’s fake.

Real bills have a distinct texture—prop money feels different.

Hold it up to the light: Real bills have security features you can see.

Additionally, police told those doing private sales, small business transactions or dealing with people they don’t know to be extra careful.

If you do get a counterfeit bill, police say not to accept it and to try to remember any details you can about who gave it to you.

Kennesaw police asked the public to help them get the word out about the fake $100 bills.

“Stay alert, protect your money and share this warning with friends, neighbors and local businesses,” police said.

