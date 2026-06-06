Southwest Atlanta businesses feel impact as second full I-285 closure begins on Westside

ATLANTA — Drivers planning to travel near the west side of Interstate 285 this weekend will need to use detours as the Georgia Department of Transportation begins its second full closure of a section of the interstate as part of a major reconstruction project.

The closure affects a two-mile stretch of I-285 between Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Cascade Road and began Friday evening. The interstate is expected to remain closed until 5 a.m. Monday.

The closure is part of GDOT’s $370 million I-285 Westside Rebuild project, a three-year effort to replace aging pavement and improve safety along the corridor.

For businesses along Cascade Road, the closure brings concerns about lost customers and continued disruptions from ongoing construction.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

At Natalie Bianca restaurant, co-owner Courtney Rucker told Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers that the previous full closure in May negatively affected business and she fears the same could happen again this weekend.

“Now, we’re getting hit again with the 285 closures,” Rucker said.

Rucker said the restaurant saw fewer customers during the May closure despite hopes that detoured traffic might boost business.

“We actually were a lot slower during that time. There was no uptick in business from that. It actually deterred people from coming out, especially since they were using our area as a throughway since 285 was closed,” she said.

The restaurant is located along Cascade Road, an area that has experienced nearly two years of construction activity because of the Cascade Road project that finished last fall.

“It was something that we didn’t anticipate, obviously opening a new business, needing the traffic, needing the eyes, needing local people that’s passing by,” Rucker said.

GDOT spokesperson Natalie Dale said the project is focused on rebuilding a section of interstate that is more than five decades old.

“This is a three-year commitment to fully reconstruct, you know, a 50 plus year old section of interstate,” Dale said.

The agency said it learned lessons from the first full closure in May, particularly involving freight traffic.

TRENDING STORIES:

“The biggest issue we saw was a lot of the freight getting off prior to the official freight detour, which put them on a section, really of the road where they were not allowed to be, so we worked very closely with Motor Trucking Association to make sure that that message was getting out to their to the trucking community,” Dale said.

Business owners along Cascade Road say heavy trucks have continued to use local roads, putting additional strain on recently paved streets.

In addition to construction-related challenges, Rucker said rising operating costs are making it difficult for small businesses to recover.

“We’re not able to as easily pass along those costs because we can’t raise prices every week, even though grocery prices do raise,” she said.

Despite the ongoing disruptions, GDOT says drivers can expect a break from additional full closures in the coming weeks.

“It will be the last full closure that we will see in June, and likely for the bulk of July, because of the World Cup,” Dale said.

To help offset losses and encourage residents to visit local businesses, the Cascade Business Corridor is planning a large FIFA watch party for the community.

Rucker said attracting customers requires creating experiences that make people want to leave home despite high gas prices and traffic concerns.

GDOT says the project could involve as many as 40 full interstate closures over the course of the three-year construction period.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group