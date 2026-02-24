Some of the world’s most prolific serial killers have their belongings on display in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Most fans of true crime have a fascination with arguably the most heinous kind of criminal: serial killers.

Now on display in Atlanta are belongings from some of the most prolific, popular and prominent serial killers in history.

The Serial Killer Exhibition is currently at Pullman Yards and features the stories of hundreds of serial killers spread out across 40 rooms.

Channel 2 Action News stopped by to visit the exhibition and take a look at the items on display.

Killers featured in the exhibit include Ted Bundy, Ed Gein, Jeffrey Dahmer, Charles Manson and the Mason Family, the Zodiac Killer, Richard Ramirez and many more, many of whom are lesser-known.

If you think you know everything about some of the most popular serial killers, you still have more to learn.

The exhibit shares information and facts about hundreds, while also showing off items like Dahmer’s glasses, Manson’s guitar, the BTK Killer’s mask and letters written by countless killers.

Some of them even have connections to metro Atlanta.

While not a confirmed serial killer, there is a display of Wayne Williams, the man suspected of committing the Atlanta Child Murders. He’s believed to be responsible for the deaths of at least 24 children, but was only convicted of the murders of two adults.

The exhibit also shares details about Howard Belcher, who was convicted of three murders of gay men he met at or near Bulldogs bar on Peachtree Street in Oct. 2002.

Belcher is said to have bound the victims’ hands with a necktie, which was his signature mark. He’s also said to have left the stove on in an attempt to destroy evidence in a fire.

The Serial Killer Exhibition at Pullman Yards runs through the end of April. Click here to get tickets.

Take a look at just some of the things on display in the gallery above.

