Some GSU students concerned about plans for troubled gas station to reopen

ATLANTA — Some college students say it has been quiet near their campus after a gas station plagued by violence suddenly shut down months ago.

Now they are concerned after a new owner has filed an application to open another 24-hour gas station at that location.

“They should just stop trying to make it a convenience store or whatever. Maybe a grocery store, Georgia State University student Yemi Alaba told Channel 2′s Tom Jones.

She says the last thing she wants at the old RaceTrac location on Piedmont Avenue near the campus is another gas station/convenience store.

She remembers the violence and constant chaos when the RaceTrac was open.

A 21-year-old man was killed here in February.

Atlanta Police say they were called to the gas station more than 130 times during a 3-year period.

RaceTrac shut down the business recently, it said because of safety concerns.

“The last shooting that made it close down, that was really awful because you had a body out here. It was midday,” Yemi said.

Now business owner Barkat Lakhani has filed an application to sell beer and wine at a new 24-hour gas station.

Jones contacted him by phone and he says he wants to keep students and the public safe.

“I put a lot of money there,” he explained.

Lakhani said he will have security 24 hours and will add cameras.

Student Yemi Alaba doesn’t think that will make a difference, recalling what she saw when the RaceTrac was open.

“There was cameras. There was police the last year or so,” Alaba said.

She said none of that made a difference.

Student Alana Harris said the area just doesn’t need another convenience store, “Regardless if it’s a RaceTrac or another store, there will still be students.. non-students here who are causing unwanted attraction.”

A nearby church has also expressed concerns about the business opening.

It will have to go before Atlanta’s License Review Board.

Once it’s on the agenda for a hearing, the public can attend and sign up to speak for it or against it.

