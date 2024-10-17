Social media star Miss Peaches has a new brother from an Atlanta animal rescue

ATLANTA — One of TikTok’s favorite pets, Famous Miss Peaches, flew to Atlanta on Wednesday to get a brother from LifeLine Animal Project.
Miss Peaches’ owner, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, rescued her from LifeLine Animal Project back in February.
Since being rescued, Miss Peaches, a pit bull mix, has gained over 1.4 million followers on Instagram and another 867,000 on TikTok.
Now, Portnoy and Miss Peaches are growing their family by adding Pete the Beagle.
Portnoy chronicled the two dogs meeting each other for the first time and traveling back to their new home as a family in a series of posts on Miss Peaches’ official social media platforms.
It’s unclear if Pete the Beagle will take after his famous sister and have his own official social media accounts.
After rescuing Miss Peaches, Portnoy sold T-shirts and other merchandise that raised more than $250,000, all of which he donated to LifeLine Animal Project. There’s no word on if he plans to do the same after adopting Pete.
©2024 Cox Media Group