North Georgia waking up to Frost Advisory, while some parts could drop below freezing

ATLANTA — Most of north Georgia and metro Atlanta are under a Frost Advisory on Thursday morning.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich says we’re seeing some of the coldest temperatures of the season on Thursday morning.

But Fannin, Union, Towns and Rabun counties in northeast Georgia are under a Freeze Warning until 10 a.m.

Kramlich says temperatures in the north Georgia mountains are expected to drop below freezing for the first time.

She says it’s expected to slowly warm up with temperatures in the mid-60s by the afternoon.

Until then, you’ll need to layer up to keep warm.

The National Weather Service says that when you’re facing a Frost Advisory or Freeze Warning, make sure to cover your outdoor plants and bring your pets inside.

