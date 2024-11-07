Snoop Dogg’s father to be honored for military service at Atlanta City Hall ahead of Veterans Day

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department will honor Vernell Varnado, known as “Poppa Snoop,” in a pre-Veterans Day ceremony at Atlanta City Hall.

Varnado, the biological father of multi-platinum rapper Snoop Dogg, will be recognized by Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Fire Chief Roderick M. Smith during a veterans recruiting event Thursday morning, honoring him for his service in the Vietnam War.

According to AFRD officials, the ceremony comes before Varnado’s receipt of a third purple heart, expected to happen on Nov. 11, Veterans Day.

City officials said the vent is part of an ongoing Atlanta initiative to recruit and hire veterans, military service members and their families into the city workforce and “supports the city’s broader efforts to connect veterans with job opportunities across various sectors and industries.”

The event is expected to start at 10 a.m.

