ATLANTA — Online shopping during the tariff tension and trade war may look different as shoppers and businesses are working to find a way around higher prices.

Miranda Lopez is a savvy shopper on Shein.

“Shein is like, the only way I can support four kids back-to-school clothes,” Lopez said.

The Singapore-based megastore is known for its good deals, but new tariffs and trade policies are making it more expensive.

“Some of the boys’ stuff could even be $7 for a full outfit. Now, if you go on the website, it‘ll advertise one single pair of pants without a top. Is about 12 to $15 alone,” Lopez said.

Experts say it‘s going to be hard to find an alternative that‘s just as affordable in the US.

“We don’t make things like that in the United States, as a general rule,” Jeff Gramlich, Director of Hoops Institute of Taxation Police and Research at Washington State University said.

The new policies could impact low-income households the most. It‘s not just low-cost retailers that are feeling the burn.

A swimsuit found on online retailer Triangl selling for $99 was over $300 when duties and taxes were added in.

