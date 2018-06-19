Shooter fires nearly 20 bullets into apartment, police say

ATLANTA - Police say a shooter fired nearly 20 bullets into a southwest Atlanta apartment early Tuesday morning, forcing the family inside to duck for cover.
The shooter left at least eight bullet holes in the window of an apartment at The Greenbriar Commons Apartment Complex on Stone Hogan Connector Road and more inside.
Channel 2's Audrey Washington spoke to a resident who says she thinks the shooter targeted the wrong apartment.
We're talking to the victims about the moments bullets started flying through their windows in a LIVE report for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
