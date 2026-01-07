Plane’s tires blow after landing at Atlanta airport

The FAA is investigating after the tires on a plane blew after landing safely at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more about what led up to the incident.

Fire and police units swarmed on the plane immediately after landing.

Cameras in the area show a LATAM plane on the runway as people were escorted off the plane and onto buses.

A passenger confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the LATAM flight was coming from Lima, Peru.

Video he shared shows the rear tires of the plane with major damage.

He added that the plane landed so hard in Atlanta that "the entire aircraft was shaking, a wheel was rattling, and the bathroom door came off."

Door knocked off bathroom during rough landing at Atlanta airport (Passenger)

The passenger says they sat on the plane on the tarmac until emergency vehicles and buses arrived to take them to the gate.

There is no word on whether anyone is injured.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to LATAM Airlines for a statement.

