Shepherd Center celebrates 50 years of treating brain, spinal injuries in Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Shepherd Center in Buckhead, Atlanta, is celebrating its 50th anniversary, marking five decades of transforming lives through specialized rehabilitation for brain and spinal cord injuries.

Founded in the 1970s by Alana and Harold Shepherd and Dr. David Apple, the center was inspired by their son James Shepherd Jr.’s spinal cord injury.

Since its inception, the Shepherd Center has grown into a nationally and internationally recognized facility, renowned for its treatment of brain and spinal cord injuries, as well as stroke rehabilitation.

“We’ve never wavered from our mission,” Alana Shepherd, co-founder of the Shepherd Center, told Channel 2 Action News.

Even at 95 years old, she still actively contributes to the center’s operations.

The Shepherd Center’s mission began after James Shepherd Jr. suffered a spinal cord injury at the beach, prompting his parents to establish a recovery center in Atlanta following his rehabilitation in Colorado.

Over the years, the center has expanded its services and facilities, gaining a reputation for its comprehensive care and innovative rehabilitation programs.

The center has played a significant role in helping veterans, athletes, and thousands of patients find their ‘new normal’ through its dedicated staff and state-of-the-art facilities.

Alana Shepherd told Channel 2 Action News she was proud of the center’s growth.

“We didn’t just set out to build the biggest hospital of its kind, but it certainly has happened over the years and we’re so proud,” she said.

