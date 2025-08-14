September declared as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in GA

ATLANTA — Cancer survivors, families, and advocates joined Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia’s First Lady Marty Kemp at the State Capitol on Wednesday to declare September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in Georgia.

Local nonprofits are fighting for research and more awareness about the needs of children who survive treatment, but then are left with side effects.

Advocates say families in rural areas can face delays with screening and finding quality cancer care.

