Senators announce more than $37 million for Safer Streets projects in Georgia

ATLANTA — U.S. Sens. Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff announced Georgia would be getting more than $37 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s Safer Streets program.

The funds will be used to help local governments across Georgia strengthen road safety for cyclists, pedestrians and drivers, as well as improve connections between communities, according to a statement from Warnock’s office.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Together, the two senators from Georgia said the funding will help with construction of new streets, bridges, pathways and more, all meant to enhance the quality of life for Georgia communities.

“I am glad to see Georgians continue to benefit from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law I was proud to champion,” Warnock said in a statement. “Safer streets are not just about protecting the vehicles we drive—they are about protecting lives and bolstering safety for all our neighbors. Senator Ossoff and I will continue to work to deliver even more investments to upgrade our state’s transportation infrastructure so Georgians can have safer communities and stronger connectivity.”

TRENDING STORIES:

The announcement from the senators showcased nine projects that will now be funded, some getting as much as $10 million for safety improvements and other transportation needs.

In the metro Atlanta area, Buckhead, Carrollton, East Point and Gwinnett County are all receiving funding.

“Through the bipartisan infrastructure law, Senator Warnock and I are delivering upgrades to ensure pedestrian and commuter safety across Georgia,” Ossoff said. “We will continue delivering infrastructure upgrades across Georgia through this historic bipartisan effort.”

The following projects are receiving funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Safer Streets program:

Buckhead Community Improvement District, $10,000,000 to construct a half-mile path and elevated pedestrian and bicycle bridge

City of LaFayette, $163,200 to develop a comprehensive safety action plan

Coweta County, $315,480 to develop a comprehensive safety action plan

Macon-Bibb County, $5,630,440 to improve Gray Highway and East Macon Loop, enhance pedestrian safety

City of Carrollton, $9,200,000 to construct safer walking and biking routes

City of East Point, $400,000 to develop a comprehensive safety action plan

City of Savannah, $9,999,520 to upgrade intersections that need systemic safety improvements, such as updated signals and timing, dedicated left turns with protected phasing, sidewalks, crosswalks, and extended bicycle lanes

Gwinnett County, $1,600,000 to pilot test speed management solutions and evaluate additional actions to enhance safety

Montgomery County $263,050, to develop a comprehensive safety action plan

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Gun violence causes shift in presidential campaigns after Barrow County school shooting

©2024 Cox Media Group