Sen. Kristen Gillibrand visits Georgia to speak out against "heartbeat bill"

    By: Richard Elliot

    ATLANTA - Presidential hopeful and current senator Kristen Gillibrand is in Georgia Thursday to speak out against the "heartbeat bill."

    Gillebrand is talking with Georgia lawmakers at the State Capitol Thursday morning. 

    Channel 2's Richard Elliot is at the Capitol, where Gillibrand is expected to hold a news coference to talk about the national implications of HB481 and encourage more men to speak out for abortion rights. 

    Gov. Brian Kemp signed the bill, which bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected around 6 weeks, into law May 7.

    We'll have a live report from Sen. Gillibrand's news conference on the "heartbeat bill", for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

