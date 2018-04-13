Seeing double: Matt Ryan and Matt Stafford's twins met – and it's adorable

ATLANTA - Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and his wife, Sarah, welcomed their twin boys earlier this year.
Former Georgia quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly, also have twin girls, who just turned one.
On Friday, the twins officially met, and our hearts are exploding.
Kelly Stafford posted photos on Instagram of the twins in their strollers side-by-side. The proud dads then took the boys for a walk through their Atlanta neighborhood.
Check out the adorable pictures below:
