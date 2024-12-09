Security teams report influx of calls after UHC CEO murder

ATLANTA — As the timeline surrounding the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson becomes more clear, local companies are thinking twice.

“The face of the matter is, he should have never been alone being in the business that he was,” said Hill Martin. “He should have never been alone.”

Martin works for Hawque Protection Group, a leader in Atlanta’s security industry, providing guards for people who work in businesses across the board.

“Executives, athletes, politicians,” said Martin.

Thompson was in New York City for an investor conference at the Hilton Midtown December Fourth. Police said he walked along from his hotel across the street just before 6:45 am when the shooter ambushed him.

Before running, the suspect tossed out bullets with the words “delay,” “deny,” “depose” written on them, a phrase insurance industry critics use mockingly.

“We’ve definitely seen an influx of calls since this transpired,” said “Matin.

He said insurance and pharmaceutical companies have reached out to find out what services are available for employees in leadership positions, or C-Suite roles like Chief Executive Officers.

“Up until this point, it’s been a lot of political parties, politicians,” said Martin. “Whereas now, you’re seeing larger companies and even medium-sized companies realizing their c-suite needs protection not only at the office but when they’re out and about every day.”

