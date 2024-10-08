Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff making campaign stops around metro Atlanta this week

ATLANTA — The nation’s first Second Gentleman could soon be the first First Gentleman if Vice President Kamala Harris wins the November election.

Doug Emhoff’s office announced on Tuesday that the Second Gentleman will speak at a campaign event in Atlanta on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Emhoff will speak at campaign events in Newnan, Atlanta and Athens.

Details of where in those cities and when he will be speaking have not been released.

The state of Georgia has been a hotspot as both candidates, Harris and former President Donald Trump, try to secure the votes in the battleground state.

Harris and Trump both visited Georgia to survey storm damage after Hurricane Helene moved through the southeast, leaving behind flooding, damage and hundreds of deaths.

The early voting period begins in Georgia next week and Election Day is Nov. 5.

