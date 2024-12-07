SEC Fan Experience providing a good time for college football fans of all ages

ATLANTA — It’s the night before the big SEC Championship Game and hundreds of fans are flocking to downtown Atlanta to get ready for Saturday’s big game.

Adding to the excitement, UGA and Texas fans are enjoying the Fan Experience inside the Georgia World Congress Center.

“We do it like every year and we have fun every time we come,” said Liam Robinson, of LaGrange

Robinson told Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes that he made the trip to downtown Atlanta with his dad and brother to be part of the fan experience once again.

He ran the 40-yard dash in about six seconds.

Saturday’s game with Georgia and Texas facing each other again might be just as close.

“Do you think they’re gonna beat Texas?” Fernandes asked Robinson

“Yes,” Robinson answered. “They’re a better team.”

“I know this is kind of a home game for Georgia, so hopefully we show up tomorrow,” Texas fan Eric Patterson said.

He told Fernandes that he travels often with the Texas team and he wasn’t going to miss his team’s first time in the championship game.

“I’m thinking we’ll get a little revenge. It’s hard to beat a team twice. I think we may be a little more focused than Georgia,” Patterson said. “I think the first year in the league will always be special.”

Those who won’t be in the stadium Saturday, felt like they were Friday. You could run and catch a pass, and even shoot some hoops at the Fan Experience.

“Georgia has all the elements to be able to beat this team. We’ve seen it already but now they have to do it on a bigger stage,” SEC Sports Anchor Roman Harper said.

“Both these teams really have something to prove and not just to each other but to the rest of the country,” SEC Sports Anchor Jordan Rodgers said.

The Fan Experience is free and open to the public. It is open Saturday from 9 a.m. right up until game time at 4 p.m.

