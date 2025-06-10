Screenwriter behind network sitcoms filmed in Atlanta inspires students to find their voices

ATLANTA — Atlanta has been home to some popular scripted dramas.

“Being Mary Jane,” “Black Lightning,” and “The Game,” were centered around metro Atlanta.

The woman behind them was in Atlanta on Tuesday, talking to young people about the importance of finding their voice and using it for good.

Channel 2’s Karyn Greer sat down with Mara Brock Akil about how she’s helping young African American teens find their passion.

“I was going to be a journalist, and so I went that route, and I think when you pay attention to yourself, you hear that voice within that kept guiding me, and when I found screenwriting, I knew it was for me,” Akil said.

Akil spoke to graduating seniors and their parents on Tuesday about how she found her passion and how to pay attention to their strengths.

“I’m an endless well of stories. And I’m just really thankful that I get to work in this medium because one, in the collaborative nature to make, and then also, when you put it out there, it’s a village experience,” Akil said.

The writer and producer began screenwriting at age 23, and by 30, she was the youngest African American showrunner on a broadcast network with the sitcom “Girlfriends,” “She Created the Game,” and “Being Mary Jane,” which was shot right across the street from the WSB-TV studios.

“We looked at SCAD, but we shot at it, it was actually the floor we took over. I believe it was an architectural firm, and we turned it into the news station,” Akil said.

Now, Akil is talking about her newest endeavor, “Forever,” based on the novels by Judy Blume

“When the Judy Blume opportunity came, and they were like, do you want to sort of, she was offering her body of work to be translated, and my hand went up without thinking. And so, while I’m musing on my son and what’s going on in his life,” Akil said.

Students in the audience say they appreciate being seen and heard, and are eager to learn how to grow as they move on to college.

“Just seeing how she has been able to maneuver those spaces inspires me a lot and sort of has helped me look, can really take some introspective looking and thinking on my future and how I want to use both of my passions and something I’m also interested in,” freshman Nigel Shoyoye said.

