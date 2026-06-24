Street racers’ nightly takeover leaves neighbors sleepless, in fear

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Neighbors say street racers are taking over a busy road in Cobb County, and they are concerned for their safety.

They said they hear street racing almost every day, mostly on weekends along Austell Road.

“It starts at night, I would say between 9 all the way up until 1, 1:30,” said one neighbor, Mary.

Mary and her nephew didn’t want to share their last name, because they are afraid of retaliation.

They live in the subdivision closest to the road where they say street racers have taken over.

They say it’s been a problem for three months now.

Another neighbor who didn’t want to be identified is just as frustrated.

“I’m very concerned because accidents happen, a lot of people at night driving,” said the neighbor.

Mary says she contacted Cobb County police, but the problems persist.

“Put a stop to it because it’s absolutely very dangerous for the innocent people on the roads trying to get home,” she said.

A neighbor recorded 60 videos of street racing. Channel 2 sent some of them to police, but they said they couldn’t do anything with it because the videos were recorded too far from the road.

They said they had not received complaints but will look into it.

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