Scam alert: Georgia State Patrol warns of fake text messages

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Public Safety is warning people about scam text messages circulating that falsely claim to be from the Georgia State Patrol.

These messages involve claims about outstanding violations, fines, or enforcement actions tied to their vehicles.

The Georgia State Patrol says it will never contact individuals by text message to demand payment, threaten arrest, or ask recipients to click a link regarding violations or official correspondence.

These scam messages are designed to create panic and urgency, a tactic becoming increasingly common.

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The agency is asking the public to contact the Georgia Department of Public Safety directly using an official phone number or website to verify any claims independently.

People should never click any links, share personal information, or send money in response to unsolicited payment requests received via text.

The department encourages everyone to slow down, verify information first, and contact the agency directly when in doubt to protect themselves from these types of scams.

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