SCAD named No. 1 university by prestigious international design competition

ATLANTA — The Savannah College of Art and Design has been named the No. 1 design university in the Americas and Europe by the Red Dot Design Ranking.

SCAD was also the only American university listed in the top 5 globally.

The recognition comes from the Red Dot Design Concept competition, which is part of a series of global contests that honor excellence in design. This particular competition is the only Red Dot competition that includes the official global university ranking.

“We are honored and proud to be recognized by Red Dot as the leading design university in the Americas and Europe,” said Jason Fox, chief academic officer at SCAD. “Design drives every facet of the human experience, and SCAD stands at the forefront of innovation.”

The university said SCAD’s No. 1 ranking reflects the institution’s continued excellence in teaching and exceptional performance in the Red Dot Design Concept Awards, where its students have earned top honors.

The award-winning concepts span an array of the university’s top-ranked disciplines, including industrial design, fashion design, user experience design, fibers, accessory design, furniture design, and interactive design and game development.

On Oct. 15, 28 SCAD students attended the Red Dot Design Award ceremony in Singapore to celebrate this record achievement.

This year, 48 SCAD students and alumni collectively received 23 awards for projects created and mentored at SCAD.

The awards include three coveted “Best of the Best” distinctions:

Charles Ryan (B.F.A., fashion, 2024), Mind Maze

Hongyi Sun (M.F.A., industrial design, 2025), Yutong Wang (M.A., industrial design, 2023), Feitong Li (M.F.A., industrial design, 2025), Huanrui He (M.F.A., industrial design, 2024), Yiran Qin (M.F.A., illustration, 2025) FFATE

Hongyi Sun (M.F.A., industrial design, 2025), VITA

SCAD’s Red Dot Design Award winners include:

Jenny Phung (B.F.A., accessory design, 2025), Design For Change

Hongyi Sun (M.F.A., industrial design, 2025), Yutong Wang (M.A., industrial design, 2023), OLO

Jacqueline Picard (B.F.A., fashion, 2024), Suits for Swells

Gonie Weinstock (M.F.A., fibers, 2027), The Lost Balloon

Earl Godfrey (B.F.A., fashion, 2024), The Mouth of The Cave

Sanika Desai (M.A., fibers, 2026), 3D Wallcoverings

Eliza Ainsworth (B.F.A., fibers, 2026), Elephant’s Echoes: Reimagining Cork

Lola White (B.F.A., fibers, 2026), Overgrowth

Bryce Moon (M.F.A., furniture, 2025), Co Chair

Sam Merrill (B.F.A., industrial design, 2025), Ron Bhowmik (B.F.A., industrial design, 2024), Sam Dittrich (B.F.A., industrial design, 2027), Willem Ballard (B.F.A., industrial design, 2025), Andrew Appezzato (B.F.A., industrial design, 2025), Aether

Phillip Hoeltgen (B.F.A., industrial design, 2024), MidiGo

Sabrina Weigerstorfer (M.F.A., industrial design, 2025), Preksha Gajjar (M.A., industrial design, 2025), Xin Ding (M.F.A., industrial design, 2026), Playforge TacTubes

Viraj Gapchoop (M.F.A., industrial design, 2026), Quest

Ronak Vairamohan (M.F.A., industrial design, 2024), Tatva

Ziyan Jin (M.F.A., industrial design, 2026), Ryan Peters (M.F.A., industrial design, 2026), The ‘OH’ Light

Andrea Da Silva (B.F.A., user experience design, 2026), Zoe Bair (B.F.A., user experience design, 2025), Kenzie Alderson (B.F.A., user experience design, 2025), Kara Rivenbark (B.F.A., user experience design, 2026), Ava Carroll (B.F.A., user experience design, 2026), Cheers

Amadeus Cameron (B.F.A., user experience design, 2024), Nina Otto (B.F.A., user experience design, 2024), Natalie Luong (B.F.A., user experience design, 2024), Avery Ulanet (B.F.A., user experience design, 2024), Ghalib Othman (B.F.A., user experience design, 2024), Echo

Hyunseo Kim (B.F.A., user experience design, 2025), Sejoon Kim (B.F.A., user experience design, 2025), Lukas Wiesner (B.F.A., user experience design, 2025), Lara Kurt (B.F.A., user experience design, 2025), Julian Salinas (B.F.A., user experience design, 2025), NASA+

Corey West (B.F.A., user experience design, 2025), Lenora Fernandez (B.F.A., user experience design, 2026), Sara Maxwell (B.F.A., user experience design, 2025), Mrinalini Vodela (B.F.A., user experience design, 2026), Divisha Kotawala (B.F.A., user experience design, 2026), Waypoint

Mian Irtiza Aftab (M.A., interactive design/game development, 2025), Aegis

See all the winners listed at the Red Dot website.

“The distinction ‘Red Dot’ has become established internationally as one of the most sought-after seals of quality for good design,” Red Dot noted.

Since 2014, SCAD students have received more than 185 Red Dot Design Concept Award recognitions, consistently placing the university among the top design universities globally.

