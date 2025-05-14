Savi Provisions no longer developing Grant Park Gateway Project location in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Last June, the City of Atlanta chose Savi Provisions to be the grocer in place at the Grant Park Gateway Project. Now, the company has pulled out of the project and a new partner is coming on board.

Channel 2 Action News previously reported when the partnership was announced, with Councilmember Jason Winston saying the project on Boulevard, near Zoo Atlanta, “maximize the fresh and convenient options available to the neighborhood while building on the vibrancy and historical nature of the community.”

As far as why, council documents say “the City and Savi were unable to reach an agreement on the material terms of an agreement, and by mutual consent of the City and Savi, discussions ceased,” with Savi Provisions telling Atlanta officials it no longer wanted to pursue the project.

With Savi Provisions out as the developer, new documents from the Atlanta City Council shows that Terminus Commercial Real Estate Partners will build the project out instead.

That means, according to council documents, Terminus will be taking control of designing and developing the more than 7,000 square foot space, which is located above the “iconic, LEED Silver certified, green roof level of the Grant Park Gateway Parking facility.”

The changeover to Terminus from Savi passed the Atlanta City Council’s Community Development/Human Services Committee unanimously.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to representatives of Savi Provisions for comment and is waiting for their response.

