Roof at iconic Mary Mac’s Tea Room partially collapses overnight

ATLANTA — The roof at an iconic midtown Atlanta restaurant has partially collapsed overnight.

A viewer called Channel 2 Action News at around 4 a.m. reporting a roof collapse at Mary Mac’s Tea Room on Ponce De Leon Avenue.

A large amount of wreckage was seen in front of the restaurant in midtown Atlanta.

Channel 2′s Bryan Mims is LIVE in front of Mary Mac’s Tea Room working to learn more about what caused the roof to collapse for Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

The restaurant has been an Atlanta institution for years, serving up traditional Southern comfort food.

Crews are on the scene working to clear the area.

Ponce De Leon is currently closed between Myrtle and Penn Avenue.

