Ronald Acuña Jr. to rejoin the Braves as they take on the Padres on Friday

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves announced late Thursday night that Ronald Acuña Jr. is back in the game and is expected to hit the field at Truist Park on Friday.

This will be the 2025 debut for the Braves’ all-star outfielder, who has been out for nearly a full season after tearing his ACL last May and having surgery.

Acuna started a rehab assignment last week with the Gwinnett Stripers, batting .400 with two homers and two RBIs in 15 at-bats over a six-game span.

Acuna hit .250 with four homers, 15 RBIs and 16 steals in 49 games last season before the injury, ESPN reported.

“In 2023, Acuna was the unanimous MVP as he belted 41 homers and stole a major league-best 73 bases to post the first 40-70 season in MLB history. He batted .337 and led the majors with 149 runs, 217 hits and a .416 on-base percentage,” ESPN said.

The Braves start a three-game series Friday night against the San Diego Padres at Truist Park.

