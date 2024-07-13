Robbery suspect accused of stealing electronics from AT&T store sought by Atlanta PD

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is looking for a suspect they say stole multiple electronic devices from a Southeast Atlanta AT&T.
Police say on July 9, just after 11 a.m., police responded to an AT&T store located at 572 Hank Aaron Drive SE in reference to a business robbery.
When police arrived, they spoke with a witness who said an unidentified black male had entered the business and showed a gun inside of his waistband to an employee before forcing the employee to retrieve a number of cell phones, Apple watches, and an iPad.
The employee told police the suspect forced them to stay inside of a bathroom while the suspect continued to take the electronics and fled the location on foot.
Police secured and watched surveillance footage of the suspect stealing from the location.
He is described as a black man wearing a white A-town baseball cap, checkered red and black woven jacket with a white t-shirt underneath, red track pants with black stripes, and all gray gloves on both hands.
