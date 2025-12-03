RITZ owner company recalls sandwich crackers in Georgia, 7 other states due to allergy risk

ATLANTA — Mondelez Global LLC, the company that owns RITZ crackers, announced a voluntary recall for packs of sandwich crackers in eight states, including Georgia.

The voluntary recall was reported by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday.

According to the recall notice, some packs of RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwich cartons are being recalled from New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Alabama because individually wrapped packs inside may not be labeled correctly.

While the outer box is listed as a Peanut Butter variety, the recall notice said some of the packs inside may be incorrectly labeled as cheese instead, presenting a risk for those with peanut allergies.

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts may risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions by consuming this product,” the recall notice says.

The FDA notice said the recall is exclusively for RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwich cartons with sell-by dates for Jan. 8, 2026 and Jan. 15, 2026.

“Cartons containing only RITZ Cheese Cracker Sandwiches are not affected. In addition, cartons containing either RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches or RITZ Filled Cracker Sandwich Variety Pack with different Best When Used By Dates and Plant Codes than those listed in the above grid are not affected by this recall,” the FDA said.

