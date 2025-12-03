Atlanta among cities with biggest freelance populations, generates billions in revenue

ATLANTA — Atlanta has emerged as a major hub for freelancers, boasting the seventh-largest independent workforce in the United States, according to a new report by Fiverr and Inteinclude.

The 2025 Freelancer Economic Impact Report reveals that Atlanta is home to 178,546 independent workers who collectively generate $7.4 billion in revenue.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On average, these Atlanta professionals earn $41,668 annually, with technical workers such as software developers and engineers earning significantly higher at $58,789, compared to creative freelancers who earn $28,361.

“Freelancing has become one of the most powerful forces reshaping the American workforce,” Fiverr’s Head of Community, Michelle Baltrusitis, said in a statement. “People are no longer tied to a single company or city; they’re building flexible, fulfilling careers on their own terms.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Atlanta ranks seventh nationally in total independent professional revenue, aligning itself with other ‘Rising Tech Hubs’ such as Austin, Denver, and Raleigh.

Despite creative workers representing 21% of Atlanta’s independent workforce, the report said they only generate 14% of total revenue, highlighting the disparity in earnings between different sectors.

The report also highlights broader trends in the U.S. freelance economy, noting that cities like Las Vegas and Nashville are now the highest-paying for freelancers, with average incomes exceeding $60,000.

The U.S. freelance workforce has grown to 6.9 million independent professionals, contributing $319 billion in revenue, which represents 1.1% of the nation’s GDP.

The report categorizes cities into groups based on their freelance economies, with Atlanta identified as part of the ‘Rising Tech Hubs.’ This group is noted for its rapid growth in independent workers and revenue, suggesting a shift in the tech economy from larger centers to smaller cities.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group