‘Right way to spend Thanksgiving:’ Hosea Helps nourishes community for holiday

ATLANTA — A treasured Thanksgiving tradition delivered hot meals and warm smiles to hundreds of families across metro Atlanta.

Volunteers gathered at the headquarters of Hosea Helps to give out boxes of Thanksgiving groceries and turkeys.

Michael Hudson was among the volunteers packing boxes with a variety of food, peanut butter to jambalaya rice to spaghetti, that volunteers handed out to a family.

“You know, it gives me a really good feeling doing this because it allows me to help people who are less fortunate than myself,” Hudson told Channel 2’s Bryan Mims. “I was blessed as a young child to always have a Thanksgiving dinner.”

Hosea Helps is a nonprofit founded in 1970 by civil rights leader Hosea Williams.

Williams started the organization’s efforts by serving holiday meals to the homeless of Atlanta, but the organization has evolved to provide services throughout the year, including rent assistance, job placement and homeless prevention.

After the recent government shutdown and suspension of food assistance benefits, the need was especially great this year.

“Even without the SNAP program, food prices were becoming unbearable,” Awodele Omilami, the executive director of Hosea Helps, said.

At the front of the line Thursday, Kathie White waited with her 2-year-old grandson, Christopher. She said she lost her SNAP benefits for a while and is grateful for Hosea Helps.

“Especially after that economic shutdown and even though it’s lifted, we still have a lot of families that have lost a lot of resources, so this is great,” White said. “I am so grateful for this organization – and the volunteers. The volunteers are awesome!”

Julyn Farrington came with her 20-year-old daughter, Kayla, from Gwinnett County to volunteer for the holiday.

“It’s just the right way to spend a Thanksgiving,” Farrington told Channel 2 Action News. “We’re thankful for all the blessings and amazing things we have, so we’re just grateful to give back to somebody who doesn’t have quite as much.”

