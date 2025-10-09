Reward offered for identifying Atlanta armed robbery suspects

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects involved in a robbery that happened on Wednesday, Oct. 1, at 1004 E Paces Chase NE.

The robbery took place at approximately 4:20 A.M. when multiple men robbed two victims at gunpoint, stealing several pieces of jewelry.

Investigators from the Atlanta Police Department’s Robbery Unit are leading the investigation and have released videos and photos of the suspects in hopes that the public can help identify them.

Crime Stoppers Atlanta is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspects.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, visiting www.stopcrimeatl.org, or texting ‘CSGA’ and the tip to #738477.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group