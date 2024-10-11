Reverse AJC Peachtree Road Race to be held this winter

ATLANTA — The AJC Peachtree Road Race is an annual summer tradition in Atlanta, but soon, you will be able to run the race in the winter.

The typical course runs along Peachtree Road, starting at Lenox Square in Buckhead and ending at Piedmont Park off 10th and Monroe Drive in midtown. This winter, you will have the chance to run in the opposite direction, starting in Piedmont Park and ending at Lenox Square.

On Friday, race officials announced that the inaugural Polar Opposite Peachtree Road Race will be held on Jan. 4.

The infamous Cardiac Hill, which takes runners through the hospital district is typically the hardest part of the race, but for this version, it will be completely downhill.

Officials said those who run in this race will receive guaranteed entry into the summer Peachtree Road Race.

Registration details will be announced soon.

