Reserve at La Vista residents claim looters ransacked building after fire

ATLANTA — People who lost everything in the fire at the Reserve at La Vista Walk Apartments are being victimized again.

It was six days ago that police believe fireworks on the roof started the fire.

Thursday night, the property at the Reserve at LaVista Walk Apartments on LaVista Road Northeast is abandoned after a fire destroyed most of the complex a week ago.

“The thing that I was thinking about the most was ‘Where are we going to go?’ Keshaun Jones said to Channel 2 Action News reporter Larry Spruill.

Jones is a teacher and single father of three. He said his apartment is one of the many units damaged.

“I know it is a lot of damage. I am hoping it is something that I can salvage in there,” he said.

Neighbors said people are taking advantage of the abandoned building.

“The latest thing that happened is that there’s been looting,” Jones said.

Thursday, security officers were on the property. Channel 2 Action News obtained a photo of a bag and electronics on the ground outside the complex and a video of an apartment that was ransacked.

“I was angry. How can people do this people they know are already down bad,” said Jones.

Jones said if that was not enough, many tenants are having issues filing an insurance claim.

“It has been frustrating trying to work with the insurance, trying to send them things. What was in the house, but the receipts are now gone or burned, and I do not have access to them,” he said.

“There is a bunch of us who lost things. We have had looters. We are just asking for help,” said Jones.

Management at the Reserve at La Vista Walk said Building 1000 is condemned and people living in those units will not have to pay rent. They are still assessing Building 2000.

Jones has set up a GoFundMe. Click here to support.

