2 arrested after man spotted with rifle; deputies say guns, drugs and alcohol found in home

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Normally it’s quiet, neighbors say. But Sunday morning wasn’t so normal on Sandstone Drive.

Coweta County deputies got a call Sunday morning about a man running through a neighborhood with a rifle.

Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers was live at the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office for WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

Police say they’re still actively investigating, still working on charges for the two men they detained from that home.

A helicopter hummed in the air, while blue lights and caution tape covered a home.

“I was getting in my truck, and the police told us to go back inside,” neighbor Jon Peters said.

Neighbors were told to shelter in place after Coweta County deputies got a call around 10:30 a.m. saying a man was running through the neighborhood with a gun.

“It’s not as quiet as it used to be since they moved in,” neighbor Michelle Pike said.

When deputies got to the neighborhood, they found a man who lives in one of the homes. He had a rifle.

They detained him but say he was impaired and became uncooperative. When police went to his home, they found another impaired man.

That person told deputies there may be dead people in the home. So deputies went to look.

They didn’t find that, but they did find multiple bullet holes, guns, drugs, and alcohol.

You can see this glass is shattered, with seven bullet holes in the door. deputies removed several rifles from the home.

“It’s a constant concern when we hear them shooting in the backyard,” Pike said.

She has lived in the neighborhood for 21 years and says they’ve recently started having issues with these neighbors.

“We’ve seen they kinda rent the rooms out to people,” Pike said.

She says she got worried hearing what she says was frequent gunfire because the house backs up to East Coweta High School.

“I could never understand why the county would allow them to have that because the school does back up to it beyond the wood line,” Pike said.

And deputies say some of the bullet holes looked like they exited towards other homes in the neighborhood.

“I’ve always been afraid of one of the bullets, piercing our house or somebody else’s house, and that’s not cool at all,” Pike said.

Deputies say they heard gunshots nearby while investigating at the home, but after they looked into that, they realized it was unrelated to the original investigation.

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