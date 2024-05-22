Republican challenger for Fulton DA says she’d recuse herself from Trump case if elected

ATLANTA — The race for Fulton County District Attorney is set. Democratic incumbent Fani Willis will Republican challenger Courtney Kramer in November.

Kramer told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot that if elected, she would not stand in the way of the Georgia election interference case moving forward.

Even Kramer admits it would be an uphill climb to unseat Willis with Fulton County being heavily Democratic.

Kramer interned in Trump’s office of White House counsel.

If elected, Kramer said she’d recuse herself from the Georgia election interference case.

“Voters have got to understand that I would immediately recuse myself from that case,” Kramer told Elliot.

Kramer has a long history with Trump and efforts to overturn the election in Georgia.

She is seen in our video inside the false electors meeting weeks after the 2020 election.

But she insists, she would step aside and let the case against Trump and the others play out in court, focusing instead, she says, on combating violent crime.

RELATED STORIES:

“I have a conflict of interest in this case, and I’m not scared to say that. And I’m not scared to recuse myself,” Kramer said.

Elliot spoke with Willis moments after her landslide primary victory Tuesday night.

“I am the DA that’s a violent criminal’s worst nightmare,” Willis said.

She said despite claims she’s preoccupied with prosecuting Trump, she’s brought down the homicide rate, gone after street gangs, and cleared a massive backlog of felony cases.

She accuses Kramer and the Republicans of playing politics with this race.

“My opponent has a Super PAC already supporting her. The Republican party of this county and this state have already supported her. But right here is a grassroots campaign. Nobody is supporting but the people of Fulton County,” Willis said.

Meanwhile, the trump prosecution remains on hold until the Georgia Court of Appeals reviews the decision by Judge Scott McAfee to allow Willis to continue her prosecution.

RELATED NEWS:

Fulton DA Fani Willis gives victory speech after primary win





©2024 Cox Media Group