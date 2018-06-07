  • Record-breaking number of guns confiscated from Atlanta airport

    By: Nefertiti Jaquez

    ATLANTA - Agents with the Transportation Security Administration say they have confiscated a record-breaking number of guns at Atlanta’s airport.

    The TSA confirmed to Channel 2’s Nefertiti Jaquez that security screeners confiscated 30 guns during the month of May at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. 

    The agency says that’s the most guns confiscated ever at any airport in the country.

