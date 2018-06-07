Record-breaking number of guns confiscated from Atlanta airport

ATLANTA - Agents with the Transportation Security Administration say they have confiscated a record-breaking number of guns at Atlanta’s airport.
The TSA confirmed to Channel 2’s Nefertiti Jaquez that security screeners confiscated 30 guns during the month of May at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
[PHOTOS: Strange items confiscated by TSA at the airport]
The agency says that’s the most guns confiscated ever at any airport in the country.
Jaquez is getting reaction from travelers going through the airport, for a LIVE report on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat following the game.
RELATED STORIES:
- TSA travel tip: Throwing stars, Freddy Krueger glove should go in checked bag, not carry-on
- Airline industry preparing for record 246 million summer travelers
- TSA Instagram post: Cool it, Aragorn, you don't need your blade on the plane
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}